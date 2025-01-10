Security chief of South Korea’s impeached president resigns

The security chief of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol resigned on Friday.

The resignation of Park Chong-jun was accepted by acting President Choi Sang-mok, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Earlier today, Park surrendered to police after defying two summons for allegedly blocking the arrest of Yoon, who is facing charges of insurrection and treason over short-lived martial law.

"I believe many people must be deeply concerned about the current situation, whether government agencies are clashing and confronting each other," Park had told reporters when attending police questioning in Seoul.

"There should be no physical clashes and bloodshed under any circumstances," he added.

While a joint team of investigators vowed to detain Yoon in a second attempt, police said it will charge at least 26 members of the presidential security staff over their alleged involvement in blocking the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials team from detaining Yoon on Jan. 3.

Yoon, who attempted to impose martial law on Dec. 3, remains inside his highly fortified official residence in Seoul.





