HISTORY WILL CONFIRM TÜRKIYES RIGHTEOUS STANCE ON GAZA: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said that his country's righteous position on Gaza will be vindicated by history just as it was in Syria.

"Just as we have been proven right in the case of Syria, history will attest to our righteousness in the Gaza crisis as well," Erdoğan said at a Türkiye Exporters Assembly event in Istanbul.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Erdoğan also underlined that Türkiye is the only country that has completely halted trade with Israel.

In May, Türkiye halted all trade with Israel which amounts to some $9.5 billion, amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.



TÜRKİYE'S EXPORTS HIT RECORD LEVEL OF $262B IN 2024



Türkiye's exports hit a record high level of $262 billion during the last year, up by 2.5% on a yearly basis, Erdoğan announced during his speech.

The country's foreign trade deficit, which was at $106.3 billion in 2023, decreased to $82.2 billion, while the export-import coverage ratio reached 76.1% in 2024, up 5.5 percentage points on a yearly basis, Erdoğan stressed.

In December alone, the country's exports rose by 2.2% to $23.5 billion, which is another record level, he added.

On Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP), Erdoğan said per capita income in the country, which was at $13,243 in 2023, is expected to exceed $15,000 in 2024 and surpass $17,000 in 2025.

He said Türkiye aims to reach 4% growth in 2025 with the support of net exports and fixed capital investments.

Türkiye, growing 2.1% in the third quarter, achieved positive growth rates over the last 17 quarters, he recalled.