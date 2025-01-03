Hakkari gendarmerie wins 2nd in sniper contest

The team from the Fatihler Gendarmerie Special Operations Battalion in Hakkari, which won second place in the Boran-6 Sniper Competition held internationally for the first time by the General Command of the Gendarmerie, became a source of pride for the Gendarmerie organization.

The Gendarmerie Commando Special Operations units, affiliated with the Hakkari Gendarmerie Command, continue their determined fight for the peace and security of the nation while dealing heavy blows to the PKK terrorist organization through successful operations.

The Gendarmerie Special Operations (JÖH) units, which are ready for duty 24/7 with their tough training, continue to impress not only with their successes in the fight against terrorism but also with their achievements in competitions.

The Fatihler JÖH Battalion team, which participated in the international competition held in Izmir from November 11-17, achieved an important success. The competition aimed to raise awareness about marksmanship, build professional culture, boost the morale, motivation, and confidence of snipers, and share experiences gained in the fight against terrorism.

The team, consisting of Gendarmerie Senior Sergeant Turan Yağcı, who participated with Türkiye's first national sniper rifle, Bora-12, and Spotter Gendarmerie Sergeant Ömer Özmen, finished second in the competition, which included 40 teams from 18 countries, including Türkiye.

Yağcı and Özmen, who made the Gendarmerie organization proud with their achievement, dedicated their success to their fallen and wounded comrades. Yağcı said that they were filled with pride for achieving second place through their hard work and the guidance of their commanders, with the consciousness instilled by the martyrs.

He thanked their commanders for their support during the preparation phase and their comrades at the Fatihler JÖH Battalion who never lost faith in them during the competition. "We dedicate this success to all our comrades who became martyrs and veterans while fighting heroically," Yağcı added.