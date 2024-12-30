TÜRKIYES HÜRKUŞ 2 AIRCRAFT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FIRST FLIGHT

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) successfully completed the first flight of the HÜRKUŞ 2, developed with national resources and set to enter the Turkish Air Force's inventory. During the 20-minute flight, the aircraft reached an altitude of 6,500 feet and a speed of 140 knots.

Work on the new HÜRKUŞ, designed to meet the pilot training needs of the Turkish Air Force and further advance the capabilities of the defense industry, began on May 3, 2021. The project proceeded without interruption, with ground tests conducted, and following the successful completion of all tests, the HÜRKUŞ took off from Akıncı Air Base.

During the flight, the aircraft reached 6,500 feet and 140 knots. Haluk Görgün, President of the Defense Industry Agency, expressed immense pride and meaning in watching the first flight of the HÜRKUŞ, saying, "I sincerely congratulate all the stakeholders involved in the project, especially TUSAŞ and our presidency, and we remember our martyrs with mercy."

The aircraft also featured a drawing by the daughter of Engineer Zahide Güçlü Ekici, who was martyred in a terrorist attack.

Following the attack on TUSAŞ on October 23, the company accelerated production of national platforms and continued working under the motto "We will work harder, we will produce more." The drawing, which featured the slogan "Good to have you, TUSAŞ," depicted the HÜRKUŞ aircraft.

The high-performance aircraft is expected to be delivered to the Turkish Air Force soon. A total of 15 HÜRKUŞ planes will be delivered in 2025 as part of a 55-aircraft contract signed with the Presidency of the Defense Industry. The remaining 40 planes will be delivered by 2027.

The project is expected to provide a strategic contribution to the Turkish Air Force.