Türkiye arrests 10 in connection with deadly blast at explosives factory

Türkiye arrested 10 people in connection with a deadly blast at an explosives production factory in the western province of Balikesir, officials said Wednesday.

"The detention process for 10 individuals identified as responsible for the accident and explosion is currently ongoing. This particularly concerns individuals who may have played a role in causing the accident," according to Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

The minister emphasized that those primarily at fault will become clear once the expert report is revealed.

A blast at the explosives production facility in Türkiye's western Balikesir province Tuesday claimed the lives of 11 people, including eight women, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed to Anadolu, revising the earlier reported death toll of 12.

"At the moment, as a precaution, based on statements and initial findings, we can confirm that 10 individuals suspected of being responsible, causing the accident, or acting negligently, have been detained. The investigation is continuing with meticulous attention to every detail. Ultimately, those accountable for the accident will be determined through the judicial inquiry, and the legal process will proceed accordingly," Tunc said.

Tunc offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said state institutions acted swiftly in response to the explosion.







