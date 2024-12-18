UKS EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON JET LANDS IN ANKARA FOR INSPECTION BY TÜRKIYE

UK's Eurofighter Typhoon jet lands in Ankara for inspection by Türkiye

A Eurofighter Typhoon jet from the UK's Royal Air Force landed at Mürted Air Base in Ankara, Türkiye's capital for inspection by Turkish officials.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced on Dec. 14 that two Eurofighter jets, which recently participated in a drill in Qatar, would arrive in Ankara to allow Turkish authorities to inspect the aircraft.

Güler also emphasized that discussions regarding Ankara's potential purchase of the Eurofighter jets were progressing positively.

Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes are a joint production of the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

While Ankara has expressed interest in acquiring the warplanes, the process has been complicated by Germany's objections, as approval from all producing nations is required for the sale.

In recent years, Germany has largely blocked arms sales to Türkiye due to domestic political pressures in Berlin and differing foreign policy stances, primarily influenced by the Greens party, a coalition partner of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

















