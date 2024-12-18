Türkiye and Portugal join forces for maritime supremacy

The Turkish defense industry has made a historic export achievement by surpassing leading global companies, securing a contract with Portugal for the first-ever military ship export to a European Union and NATO member country.

STM Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. has been awarded the contract to build two At-Sea Replenishment and Logistics Support Ships for the Portuguese Navy, surpassing some of the world's top military maritime firms.

The signing ceremony for the At-Sea Replenishment and Logistics Support Ship (AOR+) Project between Türkiye and Portugal took place in Lisbon, with the participation of Türkiye 's Defense Industry President Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, Portuguese Navy Commander Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, the President of Portugal's Defense Industry Agency (IdD) Carlos Felix, Turkish Ambassador to Portugal Haldun Koç, Deputy Undersecretary of the Defense Industry Prof. Dr. İhsan Kaya, STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz, and representatives from the Portuguese Ministry of Defense and Navy.

With this contract, Türkiye , through STM, has completed its first military ship export to an EU and NATO member country.

"OVER 1,100 PROJECTS AND A PROJECT VOLUME EXCEEDING $100 BILLION"

In his speech, Prof. Dr. Görgün emphasized that building strong cooperation with NATO allies in defense and defense industries is one of Türkiye 's highest priorities.

He stated, "These two ships will help the Portuguese Navy operate more effectively at sea, enhance its resilience, and quickly respond to various missions such as humanitarian efforts, training exercises, or joint operations with other allies."

Görgün also stressed that the contract represents the beginning of a broader relationship, not just a platform acquisition. He added that Türkiye is ready to share its expertise and help improve the Portuguese Navy's overall fleet readiness and long-term growth.

He continued, "Türkiye 's defense industry continues to serve the needs of all our security units with a turnover of over $15 billion and more than $2.5 billion in R&D expenditures.

We are working on over 1,100 projects with a total project volume exceeding $100 billion. Today, our industry, with over 3,500 companies and more than 90,000 employees, has become one of the sectors contributing the most to our country's economy. Today, Türkiye is one of the top three countries in the world in UAV technology.

As one of the ten countries globally that builds its own warships, Türkiye has not only started producing these products but also exporting them to friendly and allied countries."

"THIS DEAL COULD OPEN DOORS TO COLLABORATION IN OTHER PLATFORMS"

Prof. Dr. Görgün noted that the priority in this project is to deliver cost-effective, timely, and NATO-standard platforms. He emphasized that STM is committed to meeting the Portuguese Navy's expectations through reliable project management, adhering to schedules, and ensuring quality assurance.

He stated, "We believe these efforts will contribute to Portugal's ability to carry out complex maritime tasks. Building lasting partnerships is more than just delivering equipment; it's about open communication and sharing opportunities.

Our companies are ready to engage in collaborative activities and joint projects. By working closely together, we can ensure that these two ships truly meet the Portuguese Navy's needs and strengthen the cooperation between our countries.

We also see this agreement as a step toward more collaboration in areas like unmanned maritime vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and further shipbuilding and naval modernization projects."

Görgün expressed hope that this first success would contribute to Portugal's maritime security architecture while supporting NATO's collective defense objectives. He highlighted that as allies, working together to develop fleets and share resources benefits everyone.

"These ships represent part of a greater goal to provide secure and open seas where we can collectively respond to challenges and maintain stability," he added.

"TÜRKIYE HAS A VERY LARGE DEFENSE INDUSTRY"

Portuguese Navy Commander Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo explained that the primary reason for their partnership with Türkiye was its large defense industry.

He said, "There are certainly strong partnerships to be developed not only in the maritime sector but also in unmanned systems. These partnerships can open new markets and contribute to both countries' economies, technological sovereignty, and the capacities of both allied nations."

Admiral Gouveia e Melo also pointed out Türkiye 's strategic position in the Black Sea and Portugal's role in the Mediterranean, adding that both countries have long histories in maritime affairs.

"A MILESTONE AS THE FIRST MILITARY SHIP EXPORT TO AN EU AND NATO MEMBER"

STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz emphasized Türkiye 's successful representation of its defense industry on the global stage. He noted that, while strengthening the Turkish Navy with indigenous platforms, STM has also signed various surface and submarine projects for Ukraine, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

He continued, "We have successfully completed significant projects in the Logistics Support Ship sector. For example, the PNS MOAWIN, a replenishment tanker we designed for the Pakistan Navy, has been serving as a logistics support and flagship vessel since 2018.

We've also built and delivered two Logistics Support Ships for the Turkish Navy, which are now operating in many international naval operations, including NATO missions.

Today, we are proud to sign the contract for the Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics ships, which will enhance defense cooperation between Türkiye and Portugal."

Güleryüz added that this milestone is also Türkiye 's first military ship export to an EU and NATO member country, underscoring Türkiye 's growing capabilities in the defense sector.

He expressed pride that Portugal, a pioneering nation in maritime history, chose Türkiye and STM to fulfill its modern naval needs.

He concluded by providing details on the ships to be developed under STM's main contracting role, noting that these ships will be custom-designed with modular architecture to meet the strategic goals and operational requirements of the Portuguese Navy.

SHIP SPECIFICATIONS

The Logistics Support Ships are designed for joint power projection, amphibious operations, and replenishment at sea. These ships will feature modular designs capable of performing various humanitarian aid, search and rescue, and hospital roles during crises.

Equipped with an integrated communication system, these ships will also have command and control capabilities. Compared to similar-sized ships, they will boast high speed and cargo capacity.

Construction of these ships will begin in 2025 in Türkiye under STM's leadership.

90 DAYS OF CONTINUOUS OPERATION

The ships will be 137 meters long, with a displacement of 11,000 tons and a maximum speed of 18+ knots. They are designed to remain at sea for up to 90 days without interruption.

In addition to a 100-person crew, the ships can accommodate 100 external personnel and carry up to 20 light tactical armored vehicles.

Equipped with sensors and weapon systems for all primary warfare types, including air defense, the ships will also feature close-in air defense systems, 12.7mm remote-controlled weapons, and chaff/decoy systems. They will have numerous advanced sensors and systems on board, as well as platforms and hangars for helicopters and UAVs.

The At-Sea Replenishment and Logistics Support Ship (AOR+) is a multi-role, joint logistics support vessel designed to provide both solid and liquid cargo support to surface platforms in both peacetime and wartime.