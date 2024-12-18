Turkish president to attend D-8 summit in Egypt

The Turkish president will travel to Egypt on Thursday to attend the 11th summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, according to Türkiye's communications director.

Fahrettin Altun said on X that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address the summit, which will be held under the theme, Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy.

Erdoğan is also expected to participate in a special session focusing on the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, Altun said.

The Turkish president will hold bilateral talks with other leaders attending the summit to discuss global and regional issues, especially Syria and Palestine, according to Altun.

The D-8 member countries are Iran, Türkiye, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, and Nigeria. The organization was formed in 1997 through the Istanbul Declaration of the Summit of Heads of State.