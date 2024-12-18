Social media restrictions on Palestinian news: Facebook, Instagram criticized

According to a BBC investigation, Facebook significantly limited the ability of Palestinian news sources to reach audiences during the Israel-Gaza war.

Interaction rates for news centers operating in Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza and the West Bank, saw a major decline since October 2023.

Social media, particularly during wartime, became a crucial platform for voices from Gaza, but the study of 20 leading Palestinian news outlets revealed that interactions plummeted by 77% after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

For instance, Palestine TV, with 5.8 million followers, reported a 60% drop in post reach, and journalists claimed their content was not reaching audiences.

The research also found a 37% increase in Facebook interactions for 20 Israeli news sources during the same period, such as Yediot Ahronot and Israel Hayom.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, denied accusations of intentional suppression, explaining that temporary product and policy measures were put in place to balance freedom of expression with efforts to limit the spread of hate speech.

Palestinian journalists also accused Meta of "shadow banning" their content, alleging their posts were unfairly restricted due to language moderation issues.

In addition, changes to Instagram's algorithm in October 2023 led to harsher moderation of Palestinian user comments, with concerns raised about potential biases against Palestinian voices.

Despite these challenges, Palestinian journalists continue to strive to share their stories, with at least 137 reported casualties among them during the war. The situation raises ongoing questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in ensuring neutrality and protecting free speech.