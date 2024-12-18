Greatest cruelty is to make special effort to conceal truth: Türkiye’s communications director

The greatest cruelty is to make a special effort to conceal the truth, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Tuesday.

Altun emphasized the importance of truth in combating global disinformation during the launch of the TRT Farsi (Persian) digital news platform.

"Unfortunately, there are those across the world who either conceal the truth or remain silent when faced with it. Regardless of the circumstances, we must stand with the truth and fight with all our strength against efforts to eradicate it," he said at the event.

Altun stressed that the time has come to boldly proclaim the truth and share it on every platform.

"The greatest cruelty is not only not to speak the truth, not only to remain silent in the face of the truth, but also to make a special effort to conceal the truth," he said.

Highlighting Türkiye's commitment to truth, Altun described TRT Farsi as a product of this mission. He said TRT Farsi aims to provide reliable information to Persian-speaking regions, strengthen cultural ties among regional countries, and contribute to regional stability.

It also seeks to establish "genuine" channels of dialogue and become a trusted media source and reference point in the region, he added.

Criticizing Western media for holding an information monopoly, Altun said TRT Farsi is a step toward breaking it and countering their potential for misinformation.

- PERSIAN LANGUAGE OF 'IMMENSE CULTURAL RICHNESS'

Altun said operating in Persian, a language of "immense cultural richness," is a service to world culture and humanity.

"It is vital to build a direct channel of interaction and communication between the two ancient peoples (Turkish and Persian people) of the region, of the world," he said.

"Despite attempts to undermine this connection," the interaction between these two peoples has remained strong throughout history, he added.

"Today, in our region, there is an occupation and exploitation policy led by Israel that targets Muslims, the Islamic world and humanity as a whole. We have to wage a common struggle against this policy of occupation and exploitation, against this common threat," he said.















