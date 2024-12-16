İstanbul Photo Awards announces 2025 jury

The İstanbul Photo Awards, a prestigious international photo contest organized by Anadolu, revealed its jury lineup for 2025 on Monday.

After celebrating its 10th anniversary, the contest once again brings together an esteemed panel of experts, including Pulitzer Prize and World Press Photo winners, renowned for their work in sports, environmental, portrait, and conflict photography.

This year's prominent jury features photojournalist Carol Guzy, Yuri Kozyrev from NOOR Agency, The Globe and Mail photojournalist Goran Tomasevic, National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale, visual storyteller Marion Mertens, visual media consultant Michel Scotto, Getty Images Chief Sports Photojournalist Cameron Spencer and Turkish photojournalists Ahmet Sel and Firat Yurdakul.

The 2025 contest accepts entries in 10 categories including news, sports, nature and environment, daily life, and portrait photography, allowing for both single and series submissions.

Photographers can submit up to four works in single-photo categories and two in series categories, with each series comprising 10 photos. A maximum of 120 photos can be submitted per participant.

Winners will be selected during an online jury meeting in March 2025.





