EU DIPLOMAT TO ENGAGE WITH SYRIAS NEW GOVERNMENT IN DAMASCUS

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday said that she tasked the bloc's top diplomat in Syria to go to Damascus and make contacts with the new Syrian government.

"I've tasked European top diplomat in Syria to go to Damascus to make contacts with the new government and people there," Kaja Kallas said in her doorstep speech ahead of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

"Our top diplomat in Syria will go to Damascus today," Kallas added.

Meanwhile, she said the bloc's foreign ministers will discuss in today's meeting in Brussels how and on what level they will engage with the new leadership of Syria.

Recalling Saturday's meetings in Jordan with Arab nations, Türkiye and the US on the matter, she said: "It's very important that the regional actors as well as the international actors see the picture in the same way, and want this country to be stable, peaceful and an all comprising government in place."





