Trump, Softbank CEO announce $100B investment in U.S.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks next to Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Masayoshi Son, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son announced Monday a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years.

Speaking alongside Son at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump said the investment would result in at least 100,000 new jobs in the U.S. focused on artificial intelligence and associated infrastructure. Trump said Son was making the investment because he "feels very optimistic about our country since the election."

"This historic investment is a monumental demonstration in confidence in America's future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA," Trump said.

Son separately said his "confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory," saying the incoming president will "bring the world into peace again."

"I am truly excited to make this happen," he said. "President Trump is a double down president. I'm gonna have to double down."

Trump appeared to jest in response, asking Son if he would make the investment $200 billion.

The announcement is similar to one made by Son as Trump prepared to take office in the first time when he rolled out a $50 billion investment in the U.S.