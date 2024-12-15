TURKISH PRESIDENCYS COMMUNICATIONS HEAD STRONGLY EMPHASIZES EQUITABLE DIGITALIZATION AT CLOSING OF STRATCOM 24

Fahrettin Altun highlighted discussions and consultations at the International Strategic Communication Summit 2024 (Stratcom) in Istanbul, where participants explored the meaning of artificial intelligence (AI) for humanity, associated challenges and risks and the opportunities it presents.

The head of communications of the Turkish presidency, said the forum, which was organized by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, facilitated discussions on cooperation opportunities through panels and bilateral meetings.

He emphasized the diverse contributions from various sectors, including public institutions, media, private companies, academia, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and strategic think tanks.

Altun highlighted the breadth of topics covered, noting that artificial intelligence was examined from multiple perspectives, such as public communication, public relations, international strategic communication, crisis management, transparency, data security, cyber security and media ethics.

He said the summit brought together 175 participants from 30 countries and more than 2,000 attendees, underscoring its significance as a global hub for strategic communication collaboration.

Altun expressed the honor of hosting an impactful forum, describing Stratcom Summit 2024 as a vital platform for fostering international cooperation in strategic communication.

He stressed that the panels and sessions underscored the central role of humans in shaping the future of AI, emphasizing that AI is now an indispensable technological tool that must be integrated into human progress.

A key theme of the summit, Altun noted, was the consensus on prioritizing ethical and conscientious values in the use of AI technologies. He emphasized the responsibility of governments to ensure that digital transformation benefits all segments of society equitably and without discrimination. Discussions also focused on leveraging digitalization as a tool for amplifying the voices of those affected by disinformation and misinformation, enabling stronger engagement with national and international public opinion.

Altun underlined the critical role of states in the development of AI technologies, highlighting the importance of collaboration with the private sector, non-governmental organizations and universities. He stressed the need for strategies that avoid censorship, uphold ethical values, remain truth-focused and include everyone.

In closing, Altun emphasized the importance of using AI in ways that benefit humanity rather than serving narrow national or colonial interests. He urged balancing freedom and security, ensuring AI's development protects sovereignty and fosters equity while contributing to global progress and fairness for all.





The fourth annual Stratcom Summit concluded Sunday.

The two-day event, held under the theme, "Artificial Intelligence in Communication: Trends, Pitfalls, and Transformation," brought together experts from across the globe.

The summit focused on the transformative effect of AI on communication and examined critical issues shaping the field. Topics included public communication, emerging communication strategies, journalism, digital media and diplomacy. The forum also tackled pressing concerns such as combating disinformation, managing crises, digital ethics and cyber security.

It featured contributions from 64 local and international experts representing various sectors.

Participants from 30 countries gathered to share insights through an extensive program of eight panels, four keynote speeches and six single-topic sessions.

Stratcom Summit 2024 highlighted the importance of understanding AI's effect on communication while fostering dialogue on its potential to revolutionize the industry.

The summit underscored the need for collaboration and ethical practices to navigate the rapidly changing technological landscape effectively.