Baykar chairman: Türkiye controls 65% of global drone market

Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of Baykar, announced that Türkiye controls 65% of the global drone market, with Baykar alone holding nearly 60%.

He highlighted that Baykar is currently the largest unmanned aerial company in the world for major platforms. Speaking at the "Take Off Istanbul" event, Bayraktar detailed Baykar's journey, from developing Türkiye's first robotic guidance system and mini drone in 2004 to creating the Bayraktar TB2, the world's most famous UAV, in 2014. He also noted recent achievements like the first flight of the KIZILELMA unmanned fighter jet and Bayraktar TB3, the world's first UAV capable of operating from short runway ships.

Bayraktar emphasized that Baykar, now three times larger than its closest American competitor, has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, including advancements in situational awareness and flight safety systems.

He also shared that Baykar is working on a Turkish language model, T3 AI, aimed at enhancing communication with drones, such as issuing commands to the KIZILELMA.

During the event, awards totaling $250,000 were presented to Novus, Büyütech, Nanomik, and Nanocycle companies.