Turkish first lady chairs UN Advisory Board on zero waste

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on Friday chaired a meeting of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste in Istanbul.

UN Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach moderated the third meeting of the board and held a meeting at the Dolmabahçe Working Office after the meeting.

"While thoroughly discussing the critical topics we addressed in our previous meeting, we focused on how the zero waste movement, as a philosophy of life, can guide our world," said Erdoğan.

She said she emphasized "the necessity of global leadership to take concrete and effective steps" to achieve zero waste. "The extensive knowledge and valuable contributions of our board members represent our most significant strength on this journey."

After the meeting, Rossbach signed the "Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill," which was opened for global signatures at the 78th UN General Assembly in 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was the first signatory.

Highlighting her hopes for the future, Erdoğan took to X to express her wishes for next year.

"I hope the light of this torch we have ignited for a fairer world spreads to every corner, and I wish for our 2025 roadmap to bring positive outcomes for humanity," she wrote.