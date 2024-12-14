Turkish Embassy in Damascus resumes operations after 12 years

The Turkish flag was raised at its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday as the mission resumed operations following a hiatus of 12 years.

The embassy, which had suspended operations in 2012, officially reopened with Burhan Koroğlu, Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, as acting charge d'affaires.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had formally assigned Koroğlu to the new post on Thursday.

Located near the city's Rawda Square in an area where the diplomatic missions of many other countries are also located, the Turkish Embassy continued to provide its services for a time after the regime's violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in 2011.

However, it suspended its daily activities on March 26, 2012.

Embassy staff and their families returned to Türkiye following this decision.

Since the downfall of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month, the Syrian Consulate General in Istanbul has continued its operations uninterrupted.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.