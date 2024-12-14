 Contact Us
News World Blinken: US has made 'direct contact' with main Syrian opposition faction HTS

Blinken: US has made 'direct contact' with main Syrian opposition faction HTS

The United States has made "direct contact" with Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group following the ousting of regime leader Bashar al-Assad, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday. "We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after talks on Syria in Jordan.

AFP WORLD
Published December 14,2024
Subscribe
BLINKEN: US HAS MADE DIRECT CONTACT WITH MAIN SYRIAN OPPOSITION FACTION HTS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the United States has had direct contact with main Syrian opposition faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the offensive that overthrew Syria's despotic regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Blinken, speaking after meeting the foreign ministers of Arab nations and Türkiye in Jordan, said a joint communique had been agreed that sets out the principles that other nations want to see followed in Syria's political transition, including inclusivity and respect for minorities.