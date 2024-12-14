Blinken: US has made 'direct contact' with main Syrian opposition faction HTS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the United States has had direct contact with main Syrian opposition faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the offensive that overthrew Syria's despotic regime leader Bashar al-Assad.



Blinken, speaking after meeting the foreign ministers of Arab nations and Türkiye in Jordan, said a joint communique had been agreed that sets out the principles that other nations want to see followed in Syria's political transition, including inclusivity and respect for minorities.







