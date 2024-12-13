TÜRKIYE HAS STOOD FOR PRESERVATION OF SYRIAS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY FROM VERY BEGINNING: TURKISH PRESIDENT

Türkiye has stood for preservation of Syria's territorial integrity from very beginning: Turkish president

Türkiye has stood for the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, unity and unitary structure from the very beginning, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara on Thursday.

President Erdoğan and Blinken discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in Syria and global and regional issues during their meeting, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan told Blinken that Türkiye will take "preventive measures" for its national security against "all terrorist organizations such as the PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh/ISIS operating in Syria," the directorate's statement said.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye, which it described as the only NATO country that has fought Daesh/ISIS in direct combat, will "prevent the PKK terror group and its affiliates from taking advantage of the situation" and "will never allow any setback" in the fight against Daesh/ISIS.

He also called on the international community to "work together on the revival and reconstruction of institutions in Syria," according to the statement.

Türkiye's efforts to enhance bilateral relations in all areas will continue in the new period, Erdoğan said.

According to the U.S. State Department's readout, the two discussed "strong" US-Turkish regional cooperation and support for a "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned" political transition to an "accountable and inclusive government."

During the meeting, Blinken reiterated the importance of all actors in Syria respecting human rights, upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians, including members of minority groups.

He also noted the importance of facilitating humanitarian aid to all in need and emphasized that displaced Syrians will continue to need protection.

"He emphasized the need to ensure the coalition to defeat ISIS can continue to execute its critical mission," according to the State Department.

The two also discussed the "urgent need" for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage exchange deal that also surges humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians.

The meeting came after anti-regime forces seized Damascus on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and 53 years of rule by his family.

The U.S.'s policy on Syria has been a major sticking point in relations between Ankara and Washington over the recent years.

Türkiye opposes U.S. support for the YPG due to its affiliation with the PKK, which has waged a terror campaign against Türkiye for 40 years, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants, according to official figures.

While the U.S. considers the YPG-also known by acronyms such as the SDF-a key partner in the fight against Daesh/ISIS in Syria, it does not recognize the YPG as a terrorist group, although it does acknowledge the PKK as such.

























