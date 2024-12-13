Turkish presidential advisor hosts senior U.S. diplomat to discuss latest situation in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's senior advisor on foreign policy and security met Thursday with John Bass, the U.S. acting under secretary of state for political affairs, and his accompanying delegation in the capital Ankara.

"During the meeting, we discussed recent developments in Syria, protecting Syria's territorial integrity, the steps to be taken for stability in the region, topics on the joint struggle against terrorist organizations," Akif Çağatay Kılıç said on X.

The meeting also underlined the importance of avoiding steps that escalate tensions and lead to instability in the region, Kılıç added.