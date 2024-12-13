Stratcom Summit ’24 kicks off in Istanbul

The 4th International Strategic Communication Forum (Stratcom Summit '24), organized by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, kicked off in Istanbul on Friday.

This year's summit focuses on the theme "AI in Communication: Trends, Traps, and Transitions."

A message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was read during the forum's opening, with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also delivering speeches at the event.

Noting that the AI is increasingly being used in big data analysis, measuring user experiences, and content creation in the communication and media sectors, Altun said that the process also involves users, who are becoming more active.

"Through models and agents, users have begun to play a direct role in the process via AI," Altun said, adding: "The presence of synthetic content produced by AI on the internet is growing day by day. This content is paving the way for the creation of synthetic identities, synthetic media, and even synthetic platforms."

"As a conciliatory and stabilizing force in resolving crises, Türkiye will continue to be, as it has always been, a strong ally, a decisive actor, and a reliable pole in addressing regional and global issues," he further stated in his speech.

Anadolu's Director-General and CEO Serdar Karagöz, Deputy Director-General and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Özhan and Anadolu Publications and Productions Coordinator Oğuz Karakaş, as well as academics, experts, university students, and numerous domestic and foreign guests attended the opening program.

Stratcom Summit '24 will feature 64 experts from leading public and private sectors, civil society organizations, media outlets, academia, and think tanks across 30 countries as speakers.

The forum will include eight panels, four keynote speeches, and six one-on-one sessions, and is expected to welcome over 3,000 domestic and international participants.