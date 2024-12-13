Diplomatic push for Syrian peace: Fidan and Blinken meet

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he and Secretary of State Blinken discussed what can be done for Syria's stability, shared concerns, and potential solutions.

Following the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, Türkiye's intensive diplomatic efforts continue.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Türkiye for a two-day official visit.

In a statement after the meeting, Foreign Minister Fidan said they discussed what can be done for Syria's stability, shared concerns, and possible solutions. He also stated:

"We agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire regarding Gaza. Ensuring stability in Syria as soon as possible, preventing terrorism, and making sure ISIS and the PKK do not dominate the region are among our priorities."