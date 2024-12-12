HEAVY FOG HALTS TRANSIT SHIP TRAFFIC IN TÜRKIYES CANAKKALE STRAIT

Transit ship traffic in both directions through the Canakkale Strait was temporarily suspended early Thursday due to heavy fog, Turkish officials said.

The fog thickened early in the morning, leading to significantly reduced visibility.

Officials announced via radio that ships traveling from both the north and south had been instructed to halt their transit through the strait.

Traffic is expected to resume once the fog clears, authorities said.

Meanwhile, local ferry services continue to operate through the strait, which leads from the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara and from there, through the Istanbul Strait, to the Black Sea.





