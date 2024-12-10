Turkish president, Italian premier discuss latest developments in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the latest developments in Syria during a phone call on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The leaders also addressed regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in the statement.

Erdoğan told Meloni that Israeli aggression in Syria undermines the war-torn country's stability. He emphasized the urgency of freeing Syria from terrorism.

The Turkish president noted that recent developments have validated Türkiye's humanitarian and conscientious policy in Syria. He reiterated Ankara's commitment to peace, freedom, dialogue, and justice.

Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of protecting Syria's territorial integrity and achieving lasting stability in the region.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.