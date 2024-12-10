Syrians in Türkiye continue to flock home after fall of Assad regime

Syrians who sought refuge in Türkiye during the 13-year civil war in their home country continue returning to Syria following the fall of the decades-long Baath regime.

Lining up at the Öncüpınar Customs Gate in Türkiye's southern Kilis province, Syrians are getting their procedures done at migration repatriation centers to return home.

The Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation have set up catering tents for returning Syrians, while Kilis Governor Tahir Şahin inspected the work at the border crossing.

"Now that (Bashar) Assad is gone, the war is over and we're returning to our country," Abdulkerim Farriz, who was a doctor in Syria and took refuge in Türkiye nine years ago, told Anadolu.

Ibrahim Guzel, who came from Syria 13 years ago, said that he was satisfied in Türkiye, adding that that he had very nice neighbors and friends here and that he wanted to host them for a visit to his country.

Menal Naime, 10 years old, also thanked the Turkish people for hosting them.

Ali Farriz, for his part, stated: "I love here very much. I'm sad to leave Türkiye, but I'm very happy to return to my country."

During the Syrian civil war, some 4 million Syrians took shelter in Türkiye, more than any other country in the world.


























