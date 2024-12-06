Gökhan Yazgı, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, stated that a new destination route is being developed in Şanlıurfa, which includes ongoing excavations in Neolithic sites, such as Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during his visit to the city, Yazgı emphasized that Şanlıurfa is one of the most important locations for cultural tourism in Türkiye.

He highlighted the significant importance of the "Stone Hills Project," a major initiative being led by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with simultaneous excavations in 12 different areas in the city.

Yazgı noted that many cultural artifacts have been uncovered at both Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, and ongoing multi-disciplinary scientific studies continue on these finds.

"STONE HILLS PROJECT" BECOMES WORLD'S LARGEST MULTIDISCIPLINARY EXCAVATION

He reminded that the "Stone Hills Project" is currently the largest multidisciplinary excavation in the world related to the Neolithic period, covering 12 regions in Şanlıurfa. Yazgı said, "As the Ministry, we have already held the tender for the visitor center at Karahantepe. We are turning Karahantepe into the second major destination after Göbeklitepe. Based on the findings from the excavations, we will gradually turn locations like Sefertepe and Sayburç into new destination points and tourist routes. Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy is working specifically on these areas, with a special budget allocated for the project. We are collaborating with scientists from abroad, and we are also working with our project coordinator, Prof. Dr. Necmi Karul, and his team."

Yazgı also reminded that a special protocol has been signed between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkish Airlines for the promotion of the Stone Hills Project, including a special advertisement film on the planes. "Interest in Göbeklitepe and the Stone Hills Project is growing day by day. We can confidently say that Şanlıurfa is becoming an important candidate as a tourism center in this regard," he added.

He also thanked all stakeholders involved in the project's execution for their efforts.