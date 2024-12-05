Turkish foreign minister discusses developments in Syria with Arab League chief

Turkish foreign minister Thursday discussed the latest developments in Syria with Arab League secretary-general over the phone.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan and Ahmed Aboul Gheit also discussed strengthening ties between Türkiye and the Arab League, of which Türkiye is an observer.

In their latest offensive, the anti-regime armed groups in Syria captured Hama city, seizing the city center, solidifying control and forcing the regime forces to concede the city.

On Nov. 30, anti-regime groups captured much of central Aleppo following a rapid advance from its western countryside.

The groups also seized the town of Khan Shaykhun, gaining near-total control of Idlib province.

The opposition Syrian National Army, meanwhile, launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terrorist group on Dec. 1, liberating the town of Tel Rifaat.



























