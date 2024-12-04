Turkish foreign minister to join OSCE Ministerial Council

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Valletta, Malta, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Scheduled for Dec. 5-6, the meeting is set to host representatives from 40 of the 57 OSCE member states at the ministerial level.

Cooperation partners from Asia and the Mediterranean regions are also expected to participate.

The council will focus on evaluating the security landscape across the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions, addressing ongoing challenges, and reviewing OSCE operations.

Discussions will also include appointing individuals to four senior roles within the organization, including the secretary-general.

Finland's upcoming Chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025 will be highlighted, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the organization's founding document.

Fidan is scheduled to deliver remarks during the first general session on Thursday.

He is expected to underscore OSCE's pivotal role as the most comprehensive platform for security and cooperation in Europe, emphasizing its importance within the European security framework.

The minister is also anticipated to reiterate Türkiye's support for OSCE's functionality and inclusiveness, stressing his country's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He is likely to emphasize the significance of diplomacy and dialogue in securing a just and enduring peace in Ukraine.

In addition, Fidan is expected to underline the inseparable link between the security of the OSCE region and the stability of neighboring areas. He is anticipated to emphasize the necessity of achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.