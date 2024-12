Five PKK terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike carried out in the Metina region of northern Iraq on November 28-29, 2024. The Turkish Armed Forces continue to target the PKK in its strongholds.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense, an air operation was conducted in the Metina region of northern Iraq on November 28-29.

During the operation, five PKK terrorists were neutralized.

The statement emphasized Türkiye's determination to eliminate terrorism at its source.