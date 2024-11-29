Turkish vice president, Omani sultan discuss strengthening cooperation in various sectors

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Friday discussed strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

"As Türkiye, we view Oman's dialogue and reconciliation-based approach, rooted in deep ties of friendship and brotherhood, as a significant element for regional and global peace, and we are eager to strengthen our cooperation in this area," Yilmaz said on X after meeting with the visiting Omani Sultan.

"We are pleased with the rapid progress of our joint energy projects, particularly in LNG supply from Oman, and the strategic dimension our cooperation in the defense industry has gained," he added.

The Turkish official said they also discussed steps to enhance their collaboration across a broad spectrum, including trade, energy, defense, education, and investments.

"We aim to increase our current trade volume, which exceeds $1.5 billion to $5 billion through joint efforts," he noted.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the LNG supply deal with Oman.

We will enter a new phase in our energy cooperation with the commencement of liquefied gas supply from Oman starting from 2025, Erdoğan told a joint news conference following his meeting with Omani Sultan.

The trip of the Omani Sultan marked the first official state visit from Oman to Ankara at the presidential level, Erdoğan said.





