TÜRKIYES PLANS TO BECOME GAS HUB HIGHLIGHTS ROLE IN GLOBAL ENERGY: RUSSIAN OFFICIAL

As Türkiye vies to become a natural gas hub in its region, it is poised to become a pivotal player in the global energy landscape, according to Russia's first deputy minister of energy.

Situated between some of the world's foremost energy producers and the massive European market, Türkiye's role as a reliable partner is underscored with this initiative, Pavel Sorokin told Anadolu at the Istanbul Energy Forum.

On the sidelines of the event, organized by Anadolu under the auspices of Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, Sorokin said the project would entail setting up a physical hub for natural gas to trade as well as a financial " node " for regional connectivity.

Spearheaded by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the plan would take advantage of Türkiye's "privileged geographic position" connecting Europe and Asia. "It is a very convenient transit route from many of the traditional energy supply areas," said Sorokin.

He believes Türkiye "would continue to develop its role" in the future and his country was "ready to work with partners here (at the Istanbul Energy Forum), with all the companies and the governments to make it a safe and reliable route."

"Türkiye has done a very good job of consolidating interest and once again putting the economy ahead," Sorokin said.

The country, thanks to "pragmatism and economic reasoning, not political," has been able to build a credible spot for itself in the transit market as well. Pointing out the vast energy infrastructure that crisscrosses the country, from the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to the TurkStream and BlueStream, Sorokin said these supply both the Turkish market and European consumers.

He also noted Türkiye's increasing needs as a major energy consumer. "The economy and the population are growing and the industrial base is significantly developing."

Under these conditions, Türkiye needs more energy each year, he said. "Energy should come at a competitive price. There should be diversity of sources," explained the Russian deputy minister.

- 'POLITICIZATION OF THE ENERGY SCENE'

Addressing global energy challenges, Sorokin said energy markets have become increasingly politicized, resulting in higher costs for consumers worldwide. "Over the past few years, significant politicization of the energy scene has led to additional costs of hundreds of billions of dollars."

This impact, he said, has been felt not only in the West but also in the Global South, where many countries struggle to meet the rising expenses.

Political interference in energy trade leads to fluctuations and volatility, Sorokin explained. "For example, when traditional logistical routes are disrupted, that means energy has to travel further, which costs more to reach markets and that is more in cost of funding, that is more in logistical costs."

"So, that is a very unfortunate development and we believe that the global economy does not deserve that," he said.

- 'COMPETITIVE SUPPLIER OF ENERGY'

Discussing Russia's role in global energy markets, Sorokin described the country as a "very competitive supplier of energy."

"We are low in the cost curve and we have managed quite efficiently to redirect more flows for those countries that do not want our energy," he said. Sorokin emphasized that Russia remains among the top three energy suppliers globally, supported by its technological expertise and resource base.

"We will work with those countries which are more pragmatic and have been our long-term partners both in Asia, in the Middle East, in Africa and in America … I would say 85% of the global population is very pragmatic about it."

"Our role will continue as it is," he added. "We will continue supplying energy at a competitive price to the global market."

- 'ENERGY TRANSITION REQUIRES PARTNERSHIP'

On the transition to clean energy, Sorokin underscored the need for practical and collaborative approaches. "Energy transition should not just be a slogan," he said. "It should be a process which not only helps us achieve climate goals but also helps us reach that goal through economically viable measures without putting too much strain on the consumer."

"That definitely requires partnership."

Noting the "huge impact of politics on the global energy market," Sorokin highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, not only in renewable energy but also in technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage, as well as industrial energy efficiency.

Sorokin also pointed out "huge areas of cooperation," including new energy technologies, nuclear energy, and hydrogen power.

"Especially with hydrogen, we'll first need to make it work economically and make the costs of it competitive so that once again it's not the consumer that pays but it rather acts as an additional motivating factor towards a greener future."