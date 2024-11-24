TÜMOSAN to launch Phase-5 Engines with 97% domestic production in 2025

Engines produced by TÜMOSAN with high domestic content, in compliance with the highest environmental standards, will be launched in 2025. Volkan Gün, the Technology and Engineering Group Manager, stated that they have been working on the engines they produced to comply with new regulations introduced this year.

Gün shared that last year, they carried out new Stage-5 emission work, known as Phase-5, on the 48 to 105 horsepower, 3- and 4-cylinder engines called S8000, which they use in tractors. He stated:

"Using local and national components in line with our country's capabilities, we carried out joint studies with TÜBİTAK regarding regulations and type approval processes. We received the type approval certificates for our engines at the Motor Excellence Center at TÜBİTAK. With serious support from both us and TÜBİTAK, the accreditation infrastructure was established. Later, certifications for our engines, particularly the 4-cylinder engines, were carried out at the Motor Excellence Center by the Turkish Standards Institute.

During this period, the transition to regulations also coincided with TÜMOSAN's process of switching to a 'common rail' engine. Currently, we are working to make all the engines in our tractors 'common rail'. Additionally, as of June 2022, TÜMOSAN was granted the status of Special Industrial Zone. Our 1.6 million square meter area is the TÜMOSAN Special Industrial Zone. Significant investments were made in both production and quality infrastructure at the factory and in processing operations.

So far, we have invested nearly 21 million euros. Investments were made in engine dynamometers, processing lines, machining tools, robotic lines, and special machining tools for the engines used in military projects. As TÜMOSAN, we can produce engines ranging from 48 to 125 horsepower. Our plans include extending this to 140 horsepower."

Annual Investment of 20,000 Exhaust Emission Systems Gün explained that with the qualification of the engines, some changes in tractors were also required. With the transition to Phase-5 engines, there was a need for an exhaust emission system, and after R&D studies, they decided to make an investment to bring this capability to the country.

He mentioned that they started working on establishing a factory with a 10,000 square meter closed area in the Special Industrial Zone to produce approximately 20,000 exhaust emission systems annually. He added:

"With this work, TÜMOSAN has been intensively continuing the renewal of all tractor series from 45 to 115 horsepower, redoing type approval, and certification processes. Various tests were conducted on both the dynamometers and the tractors.

I can say here that starting from 2025, we will begin producing our engines as Phase-5. Next year, our users will start using our Phase-5 engines."

Gün pointed out that Phase-5 is currently the cleanest engine certification in Europe, stating, "We will be a manufacturer that produces the most environmentally friendly engines at European standards, with low carbon emissions."

97% Domestic Production Rate Volkan Gün highlighted that TÜMOSAN is one of the leading companies in engine production in Türkiye, saying:

"In our sector, foreign-made subsystems are generally used. Of course, the geopolitical environment and difficulties in sourcing subsystems during the process bring certain uncertainties. TÜMOSAN's motto has always been to be local and national. The domestic production rate in the tractors we produce at TÜMOSAN is 97%. We are a company that has achieved a 97% domestic production rate, including engines, transmissions, drive components, and subsystems. With pride, we will bring our own engine to European standards in the Phase-5 transition and offer it to our customers. Therefore, I would like to emphasize that we will maintain our critical manufacturing position, not only in terms of our competitors but also for our country."