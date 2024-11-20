Turkish intelligence nabs PKK-linked terrorist

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Kadir Çelik, a member of the Maoist Communist Party (MKP) linked to PKK, in a Middle Eastern country.

According to security sources, MIT conducted an operation to arrest Celik, who had been planning large-scale attacks targeting Türkiye.

Celik, listed in the grey category of Türkiye's most-wanted terrorists, was affiliated with the PKK while being a member of the Maoist Communist Party (MKP).

He had previously participated in attacks in Istanbul and coordinated with PKK forces in northern Iraq and Syria.

Following his capture, Celik was brought to Türkiye and handed over to authorities.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.