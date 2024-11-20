Roketsan showcases its cutting-edge systems at IDEAS

According to a statement from Roketsan, IDEAS, one of Asia's largest defense industry events, is being held for the 12th time this year in Karachi, Pakistan.

At the event, which started today and will run until November 22, Roketsan is showcasing its cutting-edge systems that will best meet the needs of countries in the region.

At IDEAS 2024, Roketsan is presenting a range of advanced systems, including the mini smart munitions family MAM-C, MAM-L, and MAM-T, as well as the air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missile İHA-230, the TEBER guidance kit, the short-range anti-tank weapon KARAOK, the L-UMTAS laser-guided long-range anti-tank missile system, the OMTAS medium-range anti-tank weapon system, the ÇAKIR cruise missile, the SUNGUR air defense missile system, the LEVENT short-range air defense system, the LEVENT missile, and the MİDLAS national vertical launch system for the participants' appreciation.

In a statement, Murat İkinci, CEO of Roketsan, emphasized that the IDEAS exhibition is of great importance for further strengthening and enhancing the relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan, one of Türkiye's most important defense and aerospace industry partners in the region.

Emphasizing that Roketsan is ready to best meet the needs of countries in the region with its 36 years of experience in rocket and missile technologies and products that stand out in terms of performance, İkinci stated: "We are participating strongly in the IDEAS exhibition with our globally recognized UAV munitions, anti-tank systems, and state-of-the-art missiles. Through IDEAS, we aim to take our strong collaboration with Pakistan, one of Türkiye's largest partners in the region, to the next level. I also believe that the discussions we will have at the IDEAS exhibition, which is visited by participants and military delegations from many regions of the world, especially Asian countries, will yield positive results in the near future."





















