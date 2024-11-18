TÜRKIYES HÜRJET JET TRAINER PROTOTYPE TAKES FLIGHT WITH NEW UPGRADES

The second prototype of Türkiye's domestically developed jet trainer, HÜRJET, has successfully taken to the skies, showcasing significant upgrades, including missile launchers on its wings. This move signals Ankara's intention to strengthen its air-to-air combat power. Experts believe that while the HÜRJET is cheaper than the F-16, it offers exceptional capabilities for its price and will play a critical role in the future of the Turkish Air Force.

Türkiye's journey with domestic manned and unmanned aerial vehicles is progressing rapidly, and the development of the HÜRJET jet trainer is a significant milestone in this process. The second HÜRJET prototype recently completed its test flight.

Notable changes were seen on this new prototype, including a modified nose section and air intakes, as well as the addition of missile launchers on the wings. This development is seen as a precursor to upcoming munitions firing tests with the new prototype.

WHAT MISSILES CAN HURJET FIRE?

One of the most interesting upgrades on the second prototype is the missile launchers mounted on the wings. Defense industry expert Anıl Şahin explains that these launchers will carry air-to-air missiles, as well as ACMI (Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation) pods for combat training.

He describes this as a "much-anticipated development" and continues: "The launchers mounted on the wings are a critical advancement for the light attack aircraft configuration. This allows air-to-air missiles to be carried on the wing tips without occupying the under-wing weapon stations."

Türkiye is seeking to increase its air-to-air combat capabilities, and the HÜRJET's cost is significantly more advantageous than the F-16, which is frequently used for air-to-air missions, interception, and various other roles. While it may not match the F-16's capabilities, it will reach a position just below it, which is sufficient for a wide range of tasks.

WHAT ROLES CAN HURJET PERFORM?

While the HÜRJET's air-to-air capabilities are a focus, Şahin notes that this platform will continue to evolve and will substantially strengthen Türkiye's strategic position. He highlights four key factors in modern aerial combat: AESA radar, fast and long-range air-to-air missiles, a low radar cross-section, and the ability to reach high speeds.

"HÜRJET will be equipped with advanced AESA radar and air-to-air missiles," says Şahin, adding: "It will also be capable of reaching very high speeds and will have a lower radar and infrared signature compared to fourth-generation aircraft. This makes it harder to detect, which will make it an effective player in air-to-air combat."

In close-quarters air-to-air engagements, the HÜRJET will play a key role. If there are no 4.5 or 5th generation aircraft on the opposing side, Türkiye will be able to counter with the HÜRJET. When all of these capabilities are considered together, the HÜRJET is on track to fulfill a significant role in Türkiye's future defense plans. "I hope this roadmap is successfully implemented all the way through," Şahin concludes.