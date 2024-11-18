Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in Brazil for G20 leaders' summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday afternoon to take part in a G20 leaders' summit.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Galeao Air Base by Türkiye's Ambassador to Brazil Halil Ibrahim Akça and Brazilian Foreign Ministry officials.

Accompanying the president were first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and other senior Turkish officials.

During the summit, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders and other officials.

The summit, under the theme "Construction of a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," will take place on Monday and Tuesday, and is bringing together leaders from 19 major economies, the EU, and the African Union to discuss global challenges in three key sessions.