Shipping suspended in both directions of Istanbul Strait

Maritime traffic in the Istanbul Strait was temporarily suspended in both directions Sunday after a 114-meter (374-foot) tanker faced rudder failure.

The vessel, the Nazan, faced the issue while en route from Russia to Kocaeli near Istanbul on Sunday evening, the Turkish Coastal Safety Directorate posted on X.

The directorate dispatched rescue tugboats to assist, it added.

Authorities continue their efforts to resolve the situation and ensure safe navigation in the strait.