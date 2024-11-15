Türkiye, Azerbaijan ink cooperation deal in tourism

Türkiye and Azerbaijan on Friday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy gathered with the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 in Baku.

"We are ready to share our tourism experience with our brother Azerbaijan," Ersoy said.

Underlining that tourism ties between Ankara and Baku have good potential, Ersoy noted that relations should be further developed and tourist visits should be increased.

In his part, Nagiyev said: "We are ready to further develop our relations. We want to benefit from Türkiye's tourism experience."



