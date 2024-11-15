With the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on November 15, 1983, the right of the Turkish Cypriot people to self-determination was declared to the world. Despite global challenges, the TRNC remains strong, standing tall with the same excitement as on its first day.

The first President of the TRNC, Rauf Denktaş, declared the founding of the TRNC to the world, saying, "We are announcing to the world and history that the Turkish Republic of Cyprus has been established as an independent state." This marked a significant turning point, officially declaring the Turkish Cypriots' political existence as a state to the world.

Following its declaration of independence in 1983, the TRNC was only recognized by Türkiye. However, at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022, the TRNC was accepted as an observer member. This was the first time the TRNC had been recognized by an international organization under its own name.

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS IN 1960

In 1960, based on international agreements between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities, the Republic of Cyprus was established. However, from 1963 onwards, Turkish Cypriots were subjected to violence and repression by Greek armed groups, leading to their exclusion from the government.

In 1967, following a military coup in Greece, attacks were launched against the Turkish Cypriot villages of Boğaziçi and Geçitkale. In response, Türkiye exercised its right to intervene, as per the agreements, and Greece was forced to withdraw its forces under UN supervision.

TURKISH CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION

On December 29, 1967, Turkish Cypriots established the "Cyprus Temporary Turkish Administration," asserting their own governance until the full implementation of the 1960 Constitution. This administration later evolved into the "Cyprus Turkish Administration," which lasted until the declaration of "Autonomous Turkish Administration" in 1974.

THE 1974 COUP AND TÜRKİYE'S INTERVENTION

In 1974, Greek-backed coup leader Nikos Sampson overthrew President Makarios of Cyprus. Upon receiving news of the coup, Türkiye's National Security Council convened, and following a lack of support from Britain, which declined to intervene, Türkiye launched the Cyprus Peace Operation on July 20, 1974, to ensure the safety of the Turkish Cypriots.

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE TURKISH FEDERATED STATE OF CYPRUS

After the successful outcome of the operation, the Turkish Cypriots declared the establishment of the Turkish Federated State of Cyprus on February 13, 1975. This action prevented the annexation of Cyprus to Greece and secured the existence of the Turkish Cypriot community. A population exchange agreement between Turkish and Greek Cypriots was implemented in 1976, creating two distinct communities on the island.

NOVEMBER 15, 1983: THE DECLARATION OF THE TRNC

On November 15, 1983, the Turkish Cypriot Parliament unanimously declared the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, marking a crucial moment in the political history of the Turkish Cypriot people. This declaration affirmed their right to self-determination and independence.

Rauf Denktaş, the founding President of the TRNC, addressed the public after the declaration, stating, "How proud we are of the Turkish children of the TRNC." He emphasized that the struggle for independence was far from over.

THE POLITICAL STRUCTURE OF THE TRNC

The TRNC's Constitution envisions a representative democracy with a multi-party system. The President, who is elected every five years, is the head of state. The TRNC's legislative authority is vested in the 50-member Parliament, while the executive power is vested in the Council of Ministers headed by the Prime Minister, who is appointed by the President.

In the 2020 presidential elections, Ersin Tatar won the presidency. Legislative elections are held every five years.

INTERNATIONAL ISOLATION AND RECOGNITION

Following the division of Cyprus, the TRNC has faced continued international isolation. Aside from Türkiye, no other country recognizes the TRNC. Various diplomatic efforts have been made to resolve the conflict, with the UN facilitating numerous rounds of negotiations. However, no agreements have led to a final resolution.

THE ANNAN PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT DEVELOPMENTS

The UN's Annan Plan, which was put to referendum in 2004, proposed a solution based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. The plan was rejected by Greek Cypriots but accepted by Turkish Cypriots. This led to calls for the lifting of the embargoes on Turkish Cypriots, with UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan acknowledging that it was unjust to continue isolating the Turkish Cypriots.

THE EUROPEAN UNION MEMBERSHIP OF SOUTHERN CYPRUS

In May 2004, following the rejection of the Annan Plan by the Greek Cypriot side, the Republic of Cyprus (Greek Cypriots) was admitted as a full member of the European Union. This occurred despite the unresolved issue of the Turkish Cypriot community's status.

THE TRNC AND THE ORGANIZATION OF ISLAMIC COOPERATION (OIC)

In 2004, an important development for the Turkish Cypriots occurred during an OIC meeting, where the TRNC's status was upgraded from "Turkish Cypriot Muslim Community" to "Turkish Cypriot State." The OIC called for the lifting of isolation measures on the TRNC.

2017 NEGOTIATIONS AND THE CRANS MONTANA CONFERENCE

In 2017, a series of negotiations resumed under the UN's auspices, with the most promising being the talks in Crans Montana, Switzerland. However, disagreements over security and guarantees prevented an agreement, and the negotiations failed.

ERSIN TATAR'S PROPOSAL FOR COOPERATION

In July 2022, TRNC President Ersin Tatar offered a four-point cooperation proposal to the Greek Cypriot side, focusing on energy, electricity, renewable energy, and water resources.

TÜRKİYE'S SUPPORT FOR THE TRNC

Türkiye has remained the sole international supporter of the TRNC since its founding. Türkiye's diplomatic efforts have been complemented by military intervention in 1974 to ensure the security of Turkish Cypriots. Türkiye's ongoing support continues to be crucial to the TRNC's existence and development.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S CALL FOR RECOGNITION OF THE TRNC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has consistently called on the international community to recognize the TRNC, emphasizing that the Turkish Cypriot people should no longer be subjected to unfair isolation.

TRNC'S OBSERVER STATUS IN THE ORGANIZATION OF TURKIC STATES

At the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the TRNC was accepted as an observer member. This recognition marks a significant step in the TRNC's growing international presence.