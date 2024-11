Turkish and UK Defense Ministers hold talks in Ankara

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler met with the UK Secretary of Defense John Healey.

Minister Güler officially welcomed Healey, who is visiting Ankara as a guest, with a formal ceremony at the Ministry of Defense.

After the national anthems of both countries were played, Healey saluted the honor guard.

Following the ceremony, the ministers held a closed-door meeting.