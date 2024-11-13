TÜRKIYES STATE THEATRES REJOINS EUROPEAN THEATRE CONVENTION FOR GLOBAL COLLABORATION

The General Directorate of State Theatres has rejoined one of Europe's strongest theatrical platforms by participating in the European Theatre Convention (ETC), which it was a member of from 2007 to 2020. The membership, announced by the General Directorate of State Theatres, was formalized during the ETC International Theatre Conference and Impact Forum held in Liège, Belgium, from November 1-6, marking an important step in connecting Türkiye to Europe's largest theatre network.

With this membership, the State Theatres will have valuable opportunities to collaborate with theatre professionals across Europe, participate in joint projects, and advocate for artistic freedom. By being part of this rich European theatre network, the State Theatres aim to strengthen Turkish theatre's position internationally through cultural exchange and solidarity.

The conference, attended by over 200 theatre professionals from 37 countries across Europe and Asia, discussed pressing issues such as the protection of artistic freedom, the innovative use of digital technologies in theatre, and the development of sustainable theatre projects. Participants from various points in the arts world emphasized the importance of cultural solidarity and creative collaboration in advancing theatre into the future.

"Breaking the Mold" Project to Launch With its ETC membership, the State Theatres will launch the "Breaking the Mold" project from 2024 to 2028. The project aims to establish international collaborations in areas such as digital performances, sustainable theatre, and various art projects.

Thanks to the collaboration initiated with the Digital Academy in Dortmund, the State Theatres will enable its creative and technical staff to specialize in new technologies and digital performance areas.

Through its ETC membership, the State Theatres will not only strengthen its position internationally but also play a key role in protecting artistic freedoms and enhancing cultural solidarity.