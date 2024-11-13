Türkiye to strengthen air defense with 40 Eurofighter jets

Türkiye's Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced plans to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to enhance Türkiye's air defense capabilities. Güler noted that Germany, which had long resisted the purchase, has given a positive response thanks to the contributions of NATO allies.

Minister Güler responded to questions on TV100 regarding the recent terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ). He expressed that the timing of the attack was significant, emphasizing that it was a direct strike on Türkiye's national defense industry. Güler said, "Our country's and our nation's peace was targeted by this attack, and our domestic defense industry was directly hit."

He referred to TUSAŞ as the crown jewel of Türkiye's defense industry, noting that the attack was not a coincidence. He added that although the attackers may have believed they could carry out such an attack successfully at that moment, they were not capable of planning such an operation in real-time as they may have been able to 20 years ago.

On the recent developments in Türkiye's defense industry, Güler said that every day new products are being developed, with drone technology, in particular, being a source of discomfort for foreign powers. He mentioned that TUSAŞ may have been targeted because of the prominence of Türkiye's drone program.

STEEL DOME SYSTEM FOR AIR DEFENSE

Güler provided updates on Türkiye's ongoing air defense projects, including the development of a "Steel Dome" system. He explained that Türkiye already has advanced low and medium-altitude air defense systems in place, such as HISAR and SİPER, which are all domestically produced. He described the "Steel Dome" as a "system of systems" that integrates all of these various defense technologies under one control system.

Regarding the country's defense needs, he emphasized that every unit in Türkiye's defense sector is aware of the nation's needs and is continuously improving their capabilities.

COUNTER-TERRORISM EFFORTS

Minister Güler also spoke about Türkiye's fight against terrorism, particularly in Syria, where Turkish forces have inflicted heavy losses on the PYD (People's Defense Units). He emphasized that the revenge for the TUSAŞ attack had been avenged and that the Turkish security forces are committed to neutralizing terrorist organizations.

When asked whether terrorist organizations would lay down their arms, Güler responded, "No terrorist organization is formed to lay down its arms, but they will be made to do so. Our task and the task of our security forces is to find the methods and approaches that will force them to surrender their weapons."

U.S. MILITARY PULLOUT FROM SYRIA AND RELATIONS WITH NATO ALLIES

On the potential U.S. withdrawal from Syria, Güler remarked that during President Trump's tenure, the U.S. had planned three times to pull out its troops from Syria, and he believes Trump may push for this again in his second term. Regarding relations with the U.S. under Trump, Güler expressed confidence that Türkiye's relationship with the U.S. would continue to improve, especially regarding the acquisition of 40 F-16 fighter jets. He also mentioned that Türkiye plans to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, with NATO allies like the UK, Italy, and Spain providing support to overcome Germany's resistance.

ISRAEL AND SECURITY THREATS

In response to a question about whether Israel could pose a direct threat to Türkiye, Güler said, "Of course, Israel can attack Türkiye. Our President has always emphasized the importance of the internal front, and I fully agree with him. The integrity and strength of the internal front are crucial for any nation, whether in peace or wartime."

Güler also addressed the risk of a third world war, stating, "It can break out at any moment. Of course, we don't want that, but we must always be prepared for any scenario. We are responsible for the safety of the Republic of Türkiye and its great nation. We will use every resource and consider every possibility, and we will make our plans accordingly."

MILITARY ACADEMY INCIDENT

Finally, Güler touched on the ongoing investigation into the incident involving military academy cadets during a sword oath ceremony. He stated that the discipline process is still underway and emphasized that the Turkish Armed Forces' approach to such events is guided by strict discipline, with the final decision to be made by the High Disciplinary Board. He called on the public to be patient until the investigation is complete.