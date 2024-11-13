HÜRJETS SECOND PROTOTYPE COMPLETES FIRST FLIGHT, HONORING MARTYRS

The second prototype of the HÜRJET, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), successfully completed its first flight, dedicating the flight to the memory of the fallen Turkish martyrs.

According to TUSAŞ, the first prototype of the HÜRJET jet trainer completed its inaugural flight on April 25, 2023, and has since undergone over 140 test activities. The second prototype, which took off on this flight, reached an altitude of 10,000 feet and achieved a speed of 200 knots, performing various maneuver tests during its 26-minute flight.

The second prototype's first flight came just 20 days after a terrorist attack on TUSAŞ on October 23, in which five people, including four TUSAŞ personnel, were martyred. In the wake of the attack, TUSAŞ vowed to work harder and produce more, with the names of the five martyrs—Zahide Güçlü Ekici, Hasan Hüseyin Canbaz, Atakan Şahin Erdoğan, Cengiz Coşkun, and Murat Arslan—honored by being inscribed on the second prototype.

Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün shared the success on social media, expressing pride in the achievement and the commitment to move forward together to achieve greater success. He said, "Our sorrow is one, our joy is one, our path is one. Together, we will work harder, achieving greater successes every day."

TUSAŞ General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu also praised the accomplishment, emphasizing the strength of Turkish engineering. He stated, "With the power of Turkish engineering and our determination, we are working day and night for a fully independent Türkiye!"

The HÜRJET project, initiated in 2017 under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB) to meet the needs of the Turkish Air Force, is a single-engine, tandem-seat jet trainer with a modern avionics cockpit. Series production continues, and the first delivery is planned for 2026.