Turkish firm to meet U.S. defense industry needs

Turkish defense firm Repkon will meet the growing needs of the U.S. defense industry via its American subsidiary, as the firm signed multiple contracts to supply munitions and design explosives for the US military.

Repkon offers innovative solutions in the metal-forming industry, with products in defense, aviation, and space sectors, providing high-precision product solutions for compressing explosive materials. The firm provides services in flowforming, shearforming, cold rotary forging, hot open- and closed-die forging, and hot spinning.

The Russia-Ukraine war heightened international defense industry needs, and as one of the most important suppliers to Ukraine, the US decided to sign a deal with Repkon for the construction of a 155-millimeter artillery shell production plant in Texas

A contract was recently signed between Repkon's American subsidiary and the US for $435 million to design, build, and commission a TNT explosive production plant in the state of Kentucky for the US military. The US normally sources the explosive from abroad but the new production plant will allow the country to domestically make TNT explosives.

Additionally, Repkon acquired French manufacturing plant supplier Bowas Group, specializing in designing and building industrial facilities for the production of explosives, gunpowder, and more. Bowas' offerings have strengthened Repkon's ability to respond to rising demand in the defense industry.