Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project to open pavilion at UN climate summit in Azerbaijan

Türkiye's Zero Waste Project and an Azerbaijani foundation will open a joint pavilion at COP29, the 29th annual UN Climate Change Conference, in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

The Zero Waste Project, initiated by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, and Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by Azerbaijan's first lady Mihriban Aliyeva, are set to open the pavilion at COP29, which will be held on Nov. 11-22.

The pavilion named "Solidarity Center" will take place in the public "Green Zone" and will welcome conference participants, private sector representatives, and non-governmental organizations.

The Zero Waste Project's exhibit will feature initiatives focused on waste management, recycling, environmental awareness, and innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation will also showcase its educational, health, social, cultural, and environmental projects.

The pavilion will include interactive sections to engage visitors in the environmental initiatives led by both organizations.

Türkiye launched the Zero Waste Project in 2017 under Emine Erdoğan's patronage to raise environmental awareness and manage waste following sustainable development principles.

Aiming to create a global model for a circular economy, the project targets recycling 60% of recyclable waste by 2035.



