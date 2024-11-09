Azerbaijani flag included in Guinness Book as largest in world

The flag of Azerbaijan has been included in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest flag flown in the world.

"The flag of Azerbaijan is included in the Book of Records as the largest flag in the world. Its width is 36 meters (118 feet), its length is 72 meters (236 feet), and its total weight exceeds 500 kilograms (1102 pounds)," Afsana Mehdiyeva, an official representative of the Baku Boulevard Department, said on Friday.

Mehdiyeva said the flag raised at the National Flag Square in the capital Baku was officially included in the Guinness Book of Records on Nov. 6.

Earlier, the flag had already been entered into the Book of Records for the height of the flagpole, but this was before the closure of the Square for repairs in 2017, she added.

"At the moment, the new certificate is related to the size of the flag installed on the Square. The inclusion of our flag in the Book of Records has already been officially confirmed," the official said.

According to Guinness World Records, six master tailors sewed the flag in two weeks.



