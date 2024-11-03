TÜRKIYE CULTURE ROAD FESTIVAL BECOMES WORLDS LARGEST, KICKING OFF IN ANTALYA

Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, stated that the Türkiye Culture Road Festival has become the world's largest festival by participant numbers, indicating a cultural and tourism initiative aimed at branding cities. The festival's final events have begun in Antalya.

During a press introduction at the Antalya Archaeology Museum, Ersoy expressed that one of the key routes of the Türkiye Culture Road Festivals, the Antalya Culture Road Festival, is among the largest cultural and artistic organizations in Türkiye.

Noting that Antalya is one of the world's most important tourism capitals, Ersoy said, "We continue to contribute to Antalya in various fields. While preserving Antalya's cultural heritage, we have implemented significant projects in history. We addressed infrastructure issues without neglecting agriculture. We undertook efforts that add value to our coasts. We diversified tourism to extend it throughout the year. Our duty is to make all the beauties, history, values, and opportunities of our Antalya more visible, known, and accessible to gain a larger share of the global tourism market."

Ersoy elaborated on this perspective, stating that the Ministry has introduced a new vision by launching the Türkiye Culture Road Festival developed under the concept of "Tourism Integrated with Culture and Arts."

He said, "With its number of participants, the Türkiye Culture Road Festival has become the largest festival in the world. Starting in one city four years ago, this year it continues in seven regions and 16 cities and has been accepted as a member of the European Festivals Association, which hosts Europe's most distinguished cultural and arts festivals. Our main goal here is to connect the richness arising from the meeting of our country's cultural and artistic values with international artists to our public."

Ersoy emphasized that investment in all areas of culture and art will continue. He highlighted that art's impact is felt in various cities across Türkiye, hosting concerts with the world's leading artists, showcasing exemplary contemporary art, and featuring master practitioners of traditional arts.

Touching on the significant contributions festivals provide to cities, Ersoy stated, "With our Culture Road Festivals, we aim to bring together cities' tangible and intangible heritage and achieve a cultural and tourism leap to turn our cities into brand cities. We believe in the healing power of culture and art against every challenge humanity faces, and in the beautifying effect it has on the world. Therefore, as a Ministry, we will continue to invest in all areas of culture and art."

Antalya will host various events over nine days. Ersoy noted that this year, for the second time, Antalya will feature concerts, exhibitions, discussions, and activities suitable for all ages.

He explained that artists will meet with local and foreign visitors at different venues throughout the city, aiming to make Antalya's economic, historical, cultural, and touristic values more visible through these events and promotions. "We will particularly emphasize Antalya's importance in our history, economy, tourism, and cultural and artistic life," he said.

The festival will take place at 77 different locations in the city, with 285 events, and many cultural and artistic venues, museums, and heritage sites will host the festival.

This year, a main stage will be set up at Konyaaltı Beach Park, and a Children's Village will host various activities in the same area, featuring a broad range of programs from folk music to classical music, opera, popular music, world melodies, and theater.

Ersoy announced that the State Theaters and the State Opera and Ballet will present performances that have been sold out throughout the season, and various exhibitions, art workshops, and mobile cinema projects will connect with art lovers in different parts of the city.

Recalling Antalya's culinary reputation and geographic indicators, Ersoy stated, "We have designated 13 locations as Festival Taste Stops. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience centuries-old flavors with their stories and ingredients at these carefully selected spots. Additionally, we have not forgotten Palestine, which is currently facing one of the largest assaults in human history. An exhibition featuring caricatures by Naci El Ali, known for his 'Hanzala' character that symbolizes the struggle for freedom, will also be on display at the Karatay Madrasah."

At the introduction, Minister Ersoy's wife, Pervin Ersoy, as well as the General Director of State Theaters, Tamer Karadağlı, the General Director of State Opera and Ballet, Tan Sağtürk, the General Director of Living Heritage and Cultural Activities and Türkiye Culture Road Festival Director, Selim Terzi, and the General Director of Fine Arts, Ömer Faruk Belviranlı, were also present.