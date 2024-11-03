Kırşehir hosts International Plastic Arts Exhibition celebrating Hittite heritage

The "International Plastic Arts Exhibition: Meeting with the Hittites in Colors" has been opened by Kırşehir Municipality.

At the opening ceremony held at the Neşet Ertaş Cultural and Arts Center, Mayor Selahattin Ekicioğlu stated that they continue to engage in cultural activities. He noted that when the Hittite civilization is mentioned, Kırşehir and Çorum come to mind first, highlighting their shared historical heritage. Ekicioğlu emphasized that the re-evaluation and exhibition of findings from Kalehöyük and Hattuşa by artists strengthen the friendship between the two provinces.

Alper Bilan, Chairman of the Board of Vakıf 19, also mentioned that both Kırşehir and Çorum have rich histories related to the Hittite civilization and expressed their goal of enhancing the brotherhood between the two provinces, showcasing the artworks for the appreciation of art lovers.

Following the speeches, the exhibition opened, and visitors explored the artworks.