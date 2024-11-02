Türkiye offers condolences to Serbia over loss of lives in train station roof collapse

Türkiye on Saturday offered condolences to the Serbian people over the loss of lives in a roof collapse at a train station.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives yesterday (1 November) in the collapse of the roof of a train station in Novi Sad, Serbia," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We extend our condolences to the people of Serbia and to the families of those who lost their lives," it added.

At least eight people were killed after a concrete roof collapsed at the railway station in Serbia's northern city of Novi Sad, the country's interior minister said on Friday.

Two others were hospitalized, including one in serious condition, Ivica Dacic told reporters at the scene.



