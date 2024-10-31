Turkish president welcomes his Senegalese counterpart in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan received Fay at the main entrance of the Presidential Complex.

After the two presidents had taken their places in a ceremony area, the band played the national anthems of both countries.

Flags and soldiers representing the 16 Turkish states established throughout history were also present during the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute.

Following their bilateral and inter-delegation discussions, both presidents will hold a joint press conference after the signing ceremony for agreements.















